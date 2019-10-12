Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia optimistic of winning investor, ratings agencies' confidence in budget plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 03:30am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is "cautiously optimistic" it would win the confidence of investors and ratings agencies for its 2020 budget, its finance minister said on Saturday, as the government prioritised boosting growth over reducing the deficit in the short term.

Lim Guan Eng told reporters that given the global economic uncertainties, the country needed to "not only convince but reassure investors" that the Southeast Asian nation will be back on track for fiscal consolidation in 2021.

Malaysia's government unveiled on Friday a smaller budget than expected for next year but flagged a wider budget deficit than earlier estimated, and said it would step in with stimulus measures should global demand worsen.

The government projected a fiscal deficit of 3.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), larger than an initial target of 3% but lower than this year's 3.4%.

"So far the response by both the World Bank and even Moody's have been positive so we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to convince not just foreign investors and fund managers but also ratings agencies that this is necessary in order to ensure sustainable economic growth," Lim said.

World Bank lead economist for Malaysia, Richard Record said in a note overnight that the budget was "a prudent balance between the competing needs for Malaysia to preserve fiscal sustainability, while also responding to the realities of a slowing economic environment".

Record also said proposals to reform the country's investment incentives framework was a step in the right direction.

Sovereign risk senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service, Anushka Shah said in a note late Friday that Malaysia's fiscal strength will continue to constrain its credit profile but the budget's emphasis on backing higher-value added industries and on infrastructure development will support growth against a challenging global environment.

Esther Lai, head of sovereign ratings at RAM Ratings, a Malaysian ratings agency said the 3.2% deficit target was within expectations. "It is a pragmatic target as the government is striking a balance between supporting growth and keeping its promise for fiscal consolidation."

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOODY'S CORPORATION 1.45% 214.1 Delayed Quote.52.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aMalaysia optimistic of winning investor, ratings agencies' confidence in budget plans
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:26aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : New steps to boost tourism approved
PU
01:56aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : TripAdvisor bans sales to attractions that breed captive whales and dolphins
PU
01:03aChina's Xinhua focuses more on progress, less on a pending U.S. trade deal
RE
12:46aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam unfurls new tourism marketing campaign
PU
12:31aSOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES & TECHNOLOGY ATHLETIC : Hardrockers & Eagles Go 5 Sets In Epic RMAC Battle
PU
12:15aGlobal risk 'confluence,' as tariffs, Brexit, weaker forecasts collide
RE
12:12aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Bruised U.S. banks expected to report third quarter earnings decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group