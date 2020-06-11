Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's April factory output plunges 32% on-year, worst on record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 12:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's industrial production index plunged 32% in April from a year earlier, its biggest drop on record, government data showed on Thursday, hit by a sharp decline in activity because of coronavirus curbs.

The figure was nearly double the drop of 18% forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters and steeper than a decline of 17.6% in January 2009, then the biggest recorded fall, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. In March, the index had fallen 4.9%.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors.

All three main sectors tracked by the index posted declines in April, with manufacturing output falling 37.2% from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Electricity output fell 19.2% on-year, while the mining sector index was down 19.6%, department data showed.

Malaysia's exports tumbled 23.8% in April from a year earlier, for the steepest fall in a decade, as the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, government data showed last week.

(This story corrects month in paragraph 4 to April, not March)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aWalmart to stop keeping 'multicultural' beauty products in locked display cases
RE
01:38aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Posts Lower Net Inflows in February 2020; Reaches US$1.2 Billion in the First Two Months
PU
01:33aDollar bounces as Fed outlook frightens investors
RE
01:30aDollar bounces as Fed outlook frightens investors
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:48aOpportunities open in the Middle East
PU
12:48aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Winter Lamb campaign to bridge the isolation gap
PU
12:33aGOVERNMENT OF SAMOA : JOINT- PRESS RELEASE SIGNING CEREMONY OF EXCHANGE OF NOTES FOR Provision of Medical Equipment under JAPAN'S GRANT AID ASSISTANCE FOR THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
PU
12:24aMalaysia's April factory output plunges 32% on-year, worst on record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Applica..
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Virgin Australia to double domestic flight capacity by early July
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says up to 26,000 employees at risk of losing jobs
5NEWS CORPORATION : News Corp to cut jobs in UK newspaper, radio business - memo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group