Malaysia's August export growth falls 0.3 percent year-on-year, below forecast

Exports fell 0.3 percent in August from a year earlier, sharply below the 5.7 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll and down from July's 9.4 percent growth.

It was the first annual decline since February, when exports fell 2 percent.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for about 84 percent of Malaysia's total exports, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, slowing from a 12.6 percent annual rise the previous month, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Exports of mining goods rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier in August, the ministry's data showed.

But agricultural exports declined sharply, falling 20.8 percent year-on-year, on lower volumes and prices of palm oil.

Imports in August remained robust, rising 11.2 percent from a year earlier, up slightly from the 10.3 percent growth seen in July.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The trade surplus in August shrunk to 1.6 billion ringgit ($386.2 million)from 8.3 billion ringgit the previous month.

Malaysia's exports to the United States fell 2 percent year-on-year in August, amid lower demand for electrical and electronic goods, palm oil and transport equipment.

