Malaysia's August export growth falls 0.3 percent year-on-year, below forecast

10/05/2018 | 06:07am CEST
A container is seen near Northport in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell in August for the first time in six months, hit by declining shipments of palm oil and slowing demand from the United States, government data showed on Friday.

Exports fell 0.3 percent in August from a year earlier, sharply below the 5.7 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll and down from July's 9.4 percent growth.

It was the first annual decline since February, when exports fell 2 percent.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for about 84 percent of Malaysia's total exports, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, slowing from a 12.6 percent annual rise the previous month, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Exports of mining goods rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier in August, the ministry's data showed.

But agricultural exports declined sharply, falling 20.8 percent year-on-year, on lower volumes and prices of palm oil.

Imports in August remained robust, rising 11.2 percent from a year earlier, up slightly from the 10.3 percent growth seen in July.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The trade surplus in August shrunk to 1.6 billion ringgit ($386.2 million)from 8.3 billion ringgit the previous month.

Malaysia's exports to the United States fell 2 percent year-on-year in August, amid lower demand for electrical and electronic goods, palm oil and transport equipment.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)

