Malaysia's August exports fall 0.8%, against a forecast rise

10/04/2019 | 12:17am EDT
Women shop for cosmetics and face care products at a mall in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian exports fell in August, contracting after an unexpected rebound in the previous month, on weaker demand for electrical and electronic products from most of its trade partners, government data showed on Friday.

Exports fell 0.8% in August from a year earlier, a far worse result than the 2.5% hike forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Exports had jumped 1.7% in July.

Exports of electrical and electronic products, which account for about a third of Malaysia's total exports, fell 7.4 percent in August, on weak demand from its Southeast Asian trade partners, China and Japan.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, fell 2.8% even as demand for palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products doubled. Shipments to the United States were up 6.8%, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which contributed about 84.4% of total exports in August, rose 0.1% from a year-ago period.

The slight increase was driven by higher demand for manufactures of metal, transport equipment, iron and steel products, petroleum products, processed food, as well as machinery, equipment and parts.

Exports were also helped by growth in shipments of agriculture goods, but weighed down by a sharp decline in demand for mining goods.

Imports in August shrank 12.5% from a year earlier, falling further from the 5.9% decline recorded in July.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The trade surplus in August narrowed to 10.9 billion ringgit ($2.61 billion) from 14.3 billion ringgit in the previous month.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan)

