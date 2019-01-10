Log in
Malaysia's December Palm-Oil Exports Up 0.6% on Month at 1.38 Million Tons -- MPOB

01/10/2019 | 03:46am EST

By Vibhuti Agarwal

Malaysia's palm-oil exports were up 0.6% on month at 1.38 million metric tons in December, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said Thursday. 

 
The following are details of the December crop data and revised numbers for November, issued by MPOB: 
 
                           December       November       Change 
                                                        On Month 
Crude Palm Oil Output     1,808,038     1,845,222   Dn    2.02% 
Palm Oil Exports          1,383,307     1,375,406   Up    0.57% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports      61,218        99,684   Dn   38.59% 
Palm Oil Imports            108,621       134,352   Dn   19.15% 
Closing Stocks            3,215,052     3,007,086   Up    6.92% 
Crude Palm Oil            1,940,680     1,790,316   Up    8.40% 
Processed Palm Oil        1,274,372     1,216,770   Up    4.73% 
 
(All figures are in metric tons)

Write to Vibhuti Agarwal at vibhuti.agarwal@wsj.com

