Malaysia's December Palm-Oil Exports Up 0.6% on Month at 1.38 Million Tons -- MPOB

By Vibhuti Agarwal



Malaysia's palm-oil exports were up 0.6% on month at 1.38 million metric tons in December, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said Thursday.

The following are details of the December crop data and revised numbers for November, issued by MPOB: December November Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,808,038 1,845,222 Dn 2.02% Palm Oil Exports 1,383,307 1,375,406 Up 0.57% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 61,218 99,684 Dn 38.59% Palm Oil Imports 108,621 134,352 Dn 19.15% Closing Stocks 3,215,052 3,007,086 Up 6.92% Crude Palm Oil 1,940,680 1,790,316 Up 8.40% Processed Palm Oil 1,274,372 1,216,770 Up 4.73% (All figures are in metric tons)

