Malaysia's December export growth seen up 2.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll

Estimates among the 10 economists surveyed, however, ranged widely between an annual decline of 1.7 percent and a rise of 5.8 percent.

The country's annual export growth had fallen sharply to 1.6 percent year-on-year in November from 17.7 percent in October.

Malaysia's import growth is expected to slow to 1.3 percent from a year earlier in December, after rising 5 percent the previous month.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country's trade surplus is expected to narrow slightly to 7.4 billion ringgit in December, from 7.6 billion ringgit in November.

