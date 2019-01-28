Log in
Malaysia's December export growth seen up 2.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll

01/28/2019 | 09:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Motorcyclist passes through container yard at North Port in Port Klang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports likely increased 2.4 percent in December from a year earlier, faster than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Estimates among the 10 economists surveyed, however, ranged widely between an annual decline of 1.7 percent and a rise of 5.8 percent.

The country's annual export growth had fallen sharply to 1.6 percent year-on-year in November from 17.7 percent in October.

Malaysia's import growth is expected to slow to 1.3 percent from a year earlier in December, after rising 5 percent the previous month.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country's trade surplus is expected to narrow slightly to 7.4 billion ringgit in December, from 7.6 billion ringgit in November.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

