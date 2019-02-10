Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's December factory output up 3.4 percent year-on-year, above forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 11:10pm EST

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production index rose faster than expected in December, rising 3.4 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast December's annual output growth to come in at 2.8 percent.

The pace was also faster than November's output growth, which was initially recorded at 2.5 percent, but later revised to 2.6 percent. The Statistics Department did not provide a reason for the revision.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Growth in December was supported by gains in all three sectors, data from the department showed.

Manufacturing output rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in December, while the electricity generation sectoral index grew 2.7 percent.

Mining output shed previous month's losses to gain 1 percent in December from a year earlier, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports had risen 4.8 percent year-on-year in December, amid sustained demand for manufactured goods and chemicals and chemical products.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/10Thailand leads declines as most trade flat to lower
RE
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/10Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count rise, trade concerns
RE
02/10Malaysia's December factory output up 3.4 percent year-on-year, above forecast
RE
02/10Dollar hovers near six-week highs on fresh trade, global growth worries
RE
02/10U.S. fund managers brace for consumer slowdown
RE
02/10Asian shares slip, looming U.S.-China trade talks in focus
RE
02/10UK public services face post-Brexit squeeze, forecasters warn
RE
02/10JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
2Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count rise, trade concerns
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian sovereign fund criticizes NAB's leadership..
4MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Brett Mitchell
5UBS GROUP : UBS : Chairman of Imperial Brands to quit amid board reform - The Times
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.