Malaysia's December factory output up 3.4 percent year-on-year, above forecast

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast December's annual output growth to come in at 2.8 percent.

The pace was also faster than November's output growth, which was initially recorded at 2.5 percent, but later revised to 2.6 percent. The Statistics Department did not provide a reason for the revision.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Growth in December was supported by gains in all three sectors, data from the department showed.

Manufacturing output rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in December, while the electricity generation sectoral index grew 2.7 percent.

Mining output shed previous month's losses to gain 1 percent in December from a year earlier, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports had risen 4.8 percent year-on-year in December, amid sustained demand for manufactured goods and chemicals and chemical products.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)