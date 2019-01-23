Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's December inflation steady at 0.2 percent year-on-year, below forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:07pm EST
File photo of a worker cleaning up a pool inside the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index <MYCPI=ECI> rose 0.2 percent in December from a year earlier, matching the pace in November, government data showed on Thursday.

December's annual inflation rate was below the 0.4 percent forecast by a Reuters poll.

Inflation has been mild since the government scrapped an unpopular consumption tax in June last year, hitting a three-and-a-half-year low of 0.2 percent in August.

The main upward pressures on December's inflation rate came from higher prices for five of the 12 main groups tracked in the index: housing and utilities, restaurants and hotels, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and education.

Prices were down in all other sectors with the biggest declines seen in the indexes for clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous goods and services, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Malaysia's central bank said at its last monetary policy meeting in November that inflation is expected to edge upwards this year. Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged when it next meets on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43pChina's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pMalaysia Dec CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected
DJ
11:13pOil prices fall on worries fuel demand to stall amid slowing global growth
RE
11:13pJapan's KDDI considering investing in Kabu.com Securities - sources
RE
11:07pMalaysia's December inflation steady at 0.2 percent year-on-year, below forecast
RE
11:06pHammond calls for business support after Brexit
RE
11:02pDOLLAR INDEX : hampered by global growth, trade war worries; Aussie slips
RE
10:58pCitadel's Griffin buys New York condo for record $238 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.