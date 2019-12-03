Malaysia's Exports Drop Less Than Expected In Oct

By Yi Wei Wong



Malaysia's exports fell in October due to a slump in shipments of manufactured and agricultural products, but still beat expectations.

Exports dropped 6.7% on year in October to 90.59 billion ringgit ($21.70 billion), the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a 12.8% decline in a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists.

On a month-on-month basis, exports rose 16.6% in October.

Imports dropped 8.7% on year to MYR73.27 billion due to lower imports of mechanical goods, electrical parts and pharmaceutical products.

Malaysia's trade surplus rose to MYR17.33 billion, compared with MYR8.34 billion in September.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's largest trading partners, fell by 8.6% on year, the trade ministry said.

Products that recorded increases included optical and scientific equipment, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, petroleum condensate and other petroleum oil as well as paper and pulp products.

Exports to the U.S. grew for the seventh straight month, rising 4.6% on year to MYR15.13 billion.

