Malaysia's Feb CPI -0.4% on Year; -0.3% Expected

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Malaysia's consumer prices fell for the second straight month in February mainly due to a drop in transportation costs.

The consumer-price index decreased 0.4% from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Friday, compared with January's 0.7% drop, and a 0.3% fall estimated by nine economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with the month before, the CPI rose 0.2%, the data showed.

Mohd Uzir Mahidin, Malaysia's Chief Statistician, said in a statement that the decline in February CPI was mainly due to a 6.8% drop in transportation costs.

The transportation index has a 14.6% weightage in Malaysia's CPI.

