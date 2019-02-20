Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's January CPI seen falling for first time since 2009

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops in a wet market in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer prices are expected to fall in January, the first decline in nearly a decade, amid a drop in domestic fuel prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Malaysia's consumer price index in January was forecast to fall 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the first decline since November 2009 when it fell 0.1 percent, according to the median estimate among 13 economists surveyed.

Individual estimates, however, ranged between an annual decline of 0.8 percent and a rise of 0.5 percent in the index.

Malaysia's decision to switch to a weekly managed float mechanism for retail fuel in January as well as lower global crude oil prices likely weighed on transport costs, economists in the poll said.

Inflation has been benign since the government removed an unpopular consumption tax in June 2018 and reinstated a narrower sales and services tax (SST) three months later.

Annual inflation in November and December were 0.2 percent, matching the rate in August when it touched a three-and-a-half-year low.

The central bank said last week Malaysia was not at risk of deflationary pressure. Headline inflation, which came in at 1 percent in 2018, was likely to average higher this year, Bank Negara Malaysia said.

"Inflation remains distorted by administrative measures - the central bank will likely focus on the growth metric for monetary policy decision making," Standard Chartered said in a note ahead of the CPI data.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's new lawyer says he should be released on bail
RE
04:03a'Pennies before a steamroller' - Nigerian vote delay a reminder of investment risk
RE
03:59aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa needs accurate climate information for development, say experts
PU
03:57aTiger Brands posts revenue rise on price inflation, volume growth
RE
03:44aECB to discuss 'very soon' new round of loans to banks - Praet
RE
03:44aDollar struggles before Fed minutes; yuan hits three-week high
RE
03:44aSouth Africa's EOH Holdings founder and chair resigns
RE
03:38aMalaysia's January CPI seen falling for first time since 2009
RE
03:37aLyon shares fall after club's goalless draw against Barcelona
RE
03:30aEGYPT ISSUES $4 BLN IN FOREIGN CURRENCY BONDS : finance ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
2HUDBAY MINERALS INC : HUDBAY MINERALS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
4China to expand agriculture reforms to bolster rural economy
5BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Intu Properties scraps dividend; looking to cut debt, sell assets

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.