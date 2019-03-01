Log in
Malaysia's January export growth seen easing to 1.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll

03/01/2019 | 03:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports likely rose 1.4 percent in January from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Estimates among the 11 economists surveyed, however, ranged widely between an annual decline of 4.6 percent and a rise of 3.6 percent.

In December, exports had grown 4.8 percent year-on-year, amid sustained demand for manufactured goods and chemical products.

January's imports were expected to have risen 1.2 percent from a year earlier, up marginally from a 1 percent expansion in the previous month, the poll showed.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country's trade surplus was expected to have narrowed to 9.2 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion) in January, from 10.4 billion ringgit in December.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

