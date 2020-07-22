Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's June CPI falls 1.9% y/y, in line with forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:00am EDT

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYCPI%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy remained in deflationary territory for the fourth month in a row in June, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling 1.9% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop in the CPI was in line with the median forecast among 12 economists surveyed by Reuters. In May, the index had fallen 2.9%.

June's decline was driven largely by lower retail fuel prices during the month, with the transport sector index falling 14.3% year-on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aJapan June industrial output seen rebounding from pandemic slump - Reuters poll
RE
12:20aIndonesia's FDI falls 6.9% y/y in Q2
RE
12:16aMalaysia in Deflation for Fourth Month
DJ
12:16aFDI Registers US$311 Million Net Inflows in April 2020; January?April Level Reaches US$2 Billion
PU
12:16aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Imposes Composition Penalty of $1,100,000 on Asiaciti Trust Singapore Pte Ltd for AML/CFT Failures
PU
07/22Malaysia's June CPI falls 1.9% y/y, in line with forecast
RE
07/22Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt
RE
07/21Thai exports seen falling 8%-10% this year - Export-Import Bank
RE
07/21WORLD BANK : Partnering for Impact – Strengthening Institutions to Bring Water and Sanitation Services to Cambodia's Rural Areas
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
4AXIS BANK LIMITED : AXIS BANK : 1Q Net Profit Fell 12.3% on Higher Provisioning
5ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Transfer LP - ET
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group