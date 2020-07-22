Malaysia's June CPI falls 1.9% y/y, in line with forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYCPI%3DECI
poll data
KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy
remained in deflationary territory for the fourth month in a row
in June, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling 1.9% from a
year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
The drop in the CPI was in line with the median forecast
among 12 economists surveyed by Reuters. In May, the index had
fallen 2.9%.
June's decline was driven largely by lower retail fuel
prices during the month, with the transport sector index falling
14.3% year-on-year, the Statistics Department said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)