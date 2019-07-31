Malaysia's June export growth seen easing to 1.8% year-on-year

Estimates among the 10 economists surveyed, however, ranged widely between an annual decline of 1.5% and an expansion of 6.5%.

In May, exports rose 2.5% year-on-year, amid a surge in palm oil shipments.

Imports in June were forecast to rise 1.1% from a year earlier, easing slightly from the 1.4% growth in May, the poll showed.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country's trade surplus likely narrowed to 8.4 billion ringgit ($2.04 billion) in June from 9.1 billion ringgit in May.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)