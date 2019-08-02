Log in
Malaysia's June exports drop 3.1% year-on-year, worse than forecast

08/02/2019 | 12:02am EDT
A container is seen near Northport in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian exports in June dropped 3.1% from a year earlier, contrary to expectations for an increase as shipments to key markets tumbled and demand for manufactured goods weakened, government data showed on Friday.

Export growth in June was below the 1.8% annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and sharply down from the 2.5% expansion recorded in May.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, dropped 12% year-on-year in June, amid lower shipments of electrical and electronic goods, petroleum products, and metal products, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Exports to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan also declined in June. Shipments to the United States, however, were up 8.8%, the data showed.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which make up nearly 84% of total exports, declined 5% in June from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Mining exports, however, jumped 15.4% on higher volumes and prices of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Imports in June plunged 9.2% compared with a year-ago period, with declines posted in all three categories: intermediate, capital and consumption goods. In May, imports had grown 1.4%.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

Trade surplus in June widened to 10.3 billion ringgit ($2.48 billion) from 9.1 billion ringgit in the previous month.

For the first half of 2019, exports declined 0.2%, while imports were down 1.8%, compared with the same period last year. The trade surplus rose 10.9% to 67.1 billion ringgit.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC -0.86% 1385 Delayed Quote.48.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.64% 62 Delayed Quote.17.80%
WTI 1.08% 55.03 Delayed Quote.25.77%
