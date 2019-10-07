Log in
Malaysia's Khazanah aims for record $1.2 billion profit after first loss in a decade

10/07/2019 | 12:57am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Monday it is targeting a record pretax profit of least 5 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) this year after posting its first loss in a decade in 2018.

"For this year, we hope to achieve profitability of at least 5 billion ringgit," Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, Khazanah's managing director, said in brief comments to reporters at the fund's annual conference.

Shahril did not elaborate on the reasons for the stronger outlook.

Last year Khazanah swung to a pretax loss of 6.3 billion ringgit from a profit of 2.9 billion ringgit in 2017, hit by higher impairments and lower dividend income.

Shahril also said the fund was on track to achieve this year's target of cutting debt to 47-48 billion ringgit from 50 billion ringgit. He added that over the 3-5 years, the fund is aiming to reduce debt to 40 billion ringgit.

Khazanah is the majority shareholder of several government-linked companies including state utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd, banking group CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd.

Khazanah said in March the realisable asset value of its portfolio fell to 136 billion ringgit in 2018 from 157 billion ringgit a year prior.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
