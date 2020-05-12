Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's March factory output falls 4.9%, worst drop in nine years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:20am EDT
A worker inspects newly made gloves at Top Glove factory in Klang

Malaysia's industrial production index fell 4.9% from a year earlier in March, the sharpest decline in nearly a decade, government data showed on Tuesday, as curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted activity.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors.

The drop was just shy of the 5% fall forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters and the steepest since May 2011, when it declined 5.2%. In February, the index had risen 5.8%, fastest in more than two years.

All three main sectors tracked by the index posted declines in March, with electricity output falling 7% from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Manufacturing output fell 4.2% on-year, while the mining sector index was down 6.5%, data from the department showed.

Malaysia's exports had fallen 4.7% from a year earlier in March amid a global slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed last week.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aNew Zealand's pandemic budget sets stage for Ardern's re-election bid
RE
12:36aChina Economic Data Indicate V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely -- Update
DJ
12:23aSoutheast Asian markets skid on coronavirus resurgence fears; Singapore drops most
RE
12:20aMalaysia's March factory output falls 4.9%, worst drop in nine years
RE
12:20aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Global COVID-19 update with Andrew Cox
PU
12:17aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
05/11MARKETS AND MARKETS : Agricultural Microbials Market worth $11.6 billion by 2025
PU
05/11China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up
2BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group