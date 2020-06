Malaysia's economy grappled with subdued consumption for a third straight month in May, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling 2.9% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices, which fell in March for the first time since February last year, were also down 2.9% in April mainly due to cheaper pump prices.

A Reuters poll had forecast an annual fall of 2.7% in May.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)