Malaysia's May export growth seen picking up to 3.6% y/y - Reuters poll

Estimates among the 11 economists surveyed ranged widely between an annual fall of 4.5% and a rise of 13.5%.

In April, exports rose 1.1% year-on-year, rebounding after two consecutive months of declines.

Imports were expected to have risen 2.6% in May from a year earlier, easing from the 4.4% growth in April, the poll showed.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country's trade surplus was expected to have narrowed to 8.2 billion ringgit ($1.98 billion) in May from 10.9 billion ringgit in April.

