Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's May exports rise 2.5% year-on-year, below forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:11am EDT
A ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose in May amid a surge in palm oil shipments, though the pace of growth was slower than expected, government data showed on Thursday.

Exports grew 2.5% in May from a year earlier, below the 3.6% expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, exports had risen 1.1%.

Agricultural exports rose in May for the first time in 15 months, surging 15.3% year-on-year on the back of higher shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity for Malaysia, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Exports of manufactured goods, which accounted for more than 84% of total exports, grew 3.1% in May, the data showed.

Exports of mining goods, however, fell 10.9% on lower volumes of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Imports grew 1.4% in May from a year earlier, easing from the 4.4% rise seen in April.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

Trade surplus in May narrowed to 9.1 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) from 10.9 billion ringgit in the previous month.

Exports to China, a major trading partner, declined 2.2% amid lower shipments of manufactured goods.

Exports to the United States, however, jumped 11.7% on higher demand for electrical and electronic products, palm oil and related products, and other manufactured goods.

KEY DATA

(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)

May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

Exports 84.2 85.2 84.0 66.6 82.8 83.3 84.8 96.3 83.1

<MYEXP=ECI>

y/y% +2.5 +1.1 -0.5 -5.3 3.1 4.8 1.6 17.7 6.7

Imports 75.1 74.4 69.7 55.5 73.9 72.8 77.2 80.1 67.8

<MYIMP=ECI>

y/y% +1.4 +4.4 -0.1 -9.4 1.0 1.0 5.0 11.4 -2.7

Balance 9.1 10.9 14.4 11.1 11.5 10.4 7.6 16.3 15.3

<MYTRD=ECI>

MAIN EXPORTS

May 2019 % of % change

(bln rgt) total vs year ago

Electrical & 29.6 34.9 0.5

Electronic Products

Petroleum products 6.9 8.2 -14.9

Chemicals and 4.9 5.8 7.7

chemicals products

Palm oil & Palm-based 4.3 5.1 17.5

agricultural products

Manufactures of metal 4.1 4.8 -6.8

Machinery 3.8 4.5 14.9

Optical and 3.0 3.6 3.8

scientific equipment

Liquefied natural gas 3.0 3.5 -5.2

Crude petroleum 2.5 3.0 -20.0

Rubber products 2.2 2.7 7.5

EXPORT MARKETS

May 2019 % of % change

(bln rgt) total vs year ago

China 11.3 13.4 -2.2

Singapore 11.4 13.6 2.6

USA 7.8 9.3 11.7

Japan 6.0 7.1 7.5

Hong Kong 5.4 6.4 3.4

($1 = 4.1325 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aEUROMINES EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF MINING INDUSTR : lifts hood on sustainability methodology
PU
01:18aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan holds telephonic discussion with Russia's Minister of Energy H.E Mr. Alexander Novak
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMalaysia Exports Rose 2.5% in May, Missing Expectations
DJ
12:11aMalaysia's May exports rise 2.5% year-on-year, below forecast
RE
12:04aStocks rally on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
RE
07/03Indian firms supplying U.S. tech to Huawei may face U.S. sanctions - ET
RE
07/03Boeing makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
4XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
5YIT : YIT : to update its result guidance for 2019 as a result of the sale of its paving business
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About