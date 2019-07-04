Malaysia's May exports rise 2.5% year-on-year, below forecast

Exports grew 2.5% in May from a year earlier, below the 3.6% expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, exports had risen 1.1%.

Agricultural exports rose in May for the first time in 15 months, surging 15.3% year-on-year on the back of higher shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity for Malaysia, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Exports of manufactured goods, which accounted for more than 84% of total exports, grew 3.1% in May, the data showed.

Exports of mining goods, however, fell 10.9% on lower volumes of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Imports grew 1.4% in May from a year earlier, easing from the 4.4% rise seen in April.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

Trade surplus in May narrowed to 9.1 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) from 10.9 billion ringgit in the previous month.

Exports to China, a major trading partner, declined 2.2% amid lower shipments of manufactured goods.

Exports to the United States, however, jumped 11.7% on higher demand for electrical and electronic products, palm oil and related products, and other manufactured goods.

KEY DATA

(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)

May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

Exports 84.2 85.2 84.0 66.6 82.8 83.3 84.8 96.3 83.1

<MYEXP=ECI>

y/y% +2.5 +1.1 -0.5 -5.3 3.1 4.8 1.6 17.7 6.7

Imports 75.1 74.4 69.7 55.5 73.9 72.8 77.2 80.1 67.8

<MYIMP=ECI>

y/y% +1.4 +4.4 -0.1 -9.4 1.0 1.0 5.0 11.4 -2.7

Balance 9.1 10.9 14.4 11.1 11.5 10.4 7.6 16.3 15.3

<MYTRD=ECI>

MAIN EXPORTS

May 2019 % of % change

(bln rgt) total vs year ago

Electrical & 29.6 34.9 0.5

Electronic Products

Petroleum products 6.9 8.2 -14.9

Chemicals and 4.9 5.8 7.7

chemicals products

Palm oil & Palm-based 4.3 5.1 17.5

agricultural products

Manufactures of metal 4.1 4.8 -6.8

Machinery 3.8 4.5 14.9

Optical and 3.0 3.6 3.8

scientific equipment

Liquefied natural gas 3.0 3.5 -5.2

Crude petroleum 2.5 3.0 -20.0

Rubber products 2.2 2.7 7.5

EXPORT MARKETS

May 2019 % of % change

(bln rgt) total vs year ago

China 11.3 13.4 -2.2

Singapore 11.4 13.6 2.6

USA 7.8 9.3 11.7

Japan 6.0 7.1 7.5

Hong Kong 5.4 6.4 3.4

($1 = 4.1325 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)