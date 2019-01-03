Malaysia's November export growth seen easing to 6.6 percent year on year: Reuters Poll

The country's annual export growth had jumped 17.7 percent in October, amid strong demand from China and higher shipments of manufactured and mining goods.

Malaysia's import growth is also expected to ease to 3.1 percent year-on-year in November, a drop after rising 11.4 percent the previous month.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The country's trade surplus is expected to narrow to 11.5 billion ringgit ($2.78 billion) in November, down from 16.3 billion ringgit in October, the largest trade surplus in Malaysia's history.

