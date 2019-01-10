Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's November factory output up 2.5 percent year-on-year, above forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:16pm EST
A worker rides his bicycle inside the Lynas factory in Gebeng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production index rose 2.5 percent in November from a year earlier, higher than forecast but slower than the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

A Reuters survey had forecast November's annual output growth to ease to 2.2 percent, down from a 4.2 percent rise in October.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Growth in November was supported by a 3.6 percent increase in the manufacturing index and 3.2 percent rise in the electricity index, data from the Statistics Department showed.

The mining index, however, dipped 0.7 percent, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports in November had grown marginally by 1.6 percent from a year earlier, on a sharp drop in demand from China and a contraction in exports to the U.S. of manufactured goods.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46pAlphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
RE
11:39pJapan likely to revise proposed budget due to wage-data errors
RE
11:35pSingapore fuel oil inventories drop to six-week low; net import volumes up
RE
11:33pDollar slips on Fed chief's 'patient' comments
RE
11:32pDollar slips on Fed chief's 'patient' comments
RE
11:17pMEXICAN PORTS SEE BOTTLENECKS AS FUEL DISTRIBUTION SLOWS : traders
RE
11:16pMalaysia's November factory output up 2.5 percent year-on-year, above forecast
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:59pJapan labour ministry says it underreported regular wages since 2004
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.