Malaysia's November factory output up 2.5 percent year-on-year, above forecast

A Reuters survey had forecast November's annual output growth to ease to 2.2 percent, down from a 4.2 percent rise in October.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Growth in November was supported by a 3.6 percent increase in the manufacturing index and 3.2 percent rise in the electricity index, data from the Statistics Department showed.

The mining index, however, dipped 0.7 percent, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports in November had grown marginally by 1.6 percent from a year earlier, on a sharp drop in demand from China and a contraction in exports to the U.S. of manufactured goods.

