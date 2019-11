By Yi Wei Wong



Malaysia's inflation in October stayed steady, as weaker clothing and transport prices offset gains in food and beverages and housing.

The consumer-price index in October rose 1.1% from a year earlier, the same pace as the previous month, the Department of Statistics said Wednesday.

October's CPI was 0.2% higher than the month before, according to the data.

