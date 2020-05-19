Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's Petronas inks first LNG virtual deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Malaysia's national oil firm, Petroliam Nasional Bhd [PETR.UL], has concluded a sales and purchase agreement with Tiger Clean Energy Limited (TCEL) via video teleconference to supply a tank facility on the island of Borneo, it said on Wednesday.

Petronas will supply TCEL's LNG ISO Tank Filling Facility at Bintulu in Sarawak for onward distribution to China.

"Through this modern approach in delivering LNG, we established a virtual pipeline that effectively enables LNG to reach off-grid customers who are not directly served by the natural gas distribution system in China," said Ahmad Adly Alias, Petronas' vice president for LNG marketing and trading.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.48% 34.91 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
WTI 1.67% 32.113 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aAnnouncement of Changes of Executives
PU
12:48aChina's pork prices continue to fall
PU
12:48aBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release_
PU
12:48aBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet
PU
12:28aMalaysia's April CPI falls 2.9%, more than forecast
RE
12:23aGlobal green energy growth to fall for first time in 20 years - IEA
RE
12:22aOil rises on signs of firmer demand, fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
12:19aOil rises on signs of firmer demand, fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
12:16aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip as vaccine optimism evaporates; Singapore drops most
RE
12:16aNoble Receives Final Exchange Approval to Complete Transactions with Canada Nickel Company Inc.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares fall after report Avigan not showing clear efficacy in some ..
4MODERNA, INC. : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group