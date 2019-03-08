Malaysia's Petronas says quarter four profit skids 21 percent, cites higher costs, asset depreciation

Profit after tax for October-December fell to 14.3 billion Malaysian ringgit ($3.50 billion) from 18.2 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue at the firm, formally known as Petroliam Nasional Berhad, climbed 13 percent to 69.9 billion ringgit from 61.8 billion ringgit, boosted by higher prices of key products.

Petronas said it expects to operate in challenging business conditions this year due to market uncertainties and geopolitical risks. "The oil price is expected to remain volatile in 2019," said Chief Executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

Speaking at a results briefing, the official said Petronas, Malaysia's only Fortune 500 company, is planning capital expenditure of slightly more than 50 billion ringgit in 2019, up from less than 50 billion ringgit in 2018.

He said the firm will pay 54 billion ringgit in total annual dividends to its sole shareholder, the Malaysian government, up from 26 billion ringgit a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Fathin Ungku; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)