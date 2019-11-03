Malaysia's September exports drop 6.8% year-on-year, biggest fall in three years

Exports shrank 6.8% in September from a year earlier, widening from the 0.8% drop posted in the previous month.

September's export numbers came in far lower than analysts' forecast for a marginal drop of 0.1%. The month's figures were the worst export performance since October 2016, when shipments fell 8.5% on-year.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, fell 3% on lower demand for electrical and electronic goods, chemical and petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Exports to Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Japan also declined in September, but shipments to the United States were up 6.6%.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which contributed about 85.4% of September's total exports, contracted by 5.8% from a year earlier, while exports of mining goods declined 15.2%.

Shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity for Malaysia, dropped 9.3% year-on-year, the data showed.

Malaysia's imports in September jumped 2.4% from a year earlier, recovering after three straight months of decline. In August, imports had plunged 12.5%.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The trade surplus in September narrowed to 8.3 billion ringgit ($2 billion) from 10.9 billion ringgit in the previous month.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)