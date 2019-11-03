Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's September exports drop 6.8% year-on-year, biggest fall in three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 11:16pm EST
A ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian exports in September recorded their biggest decline in nearly three years amid subdued demand from major trade partners, government data showed on Monday.

Exports shrank 6.8% in September from a year earlier, widening from the 0.8% drop posted in the previous month.

September's export numbers came in far lower than analysts' forecast for a marginal drop of 0.1%. The month's figures were the worst export performance since October 2016, when shipments fell 8.5% on-year.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, fell 3% on lower demand for electrical and electronic goods, chemical and petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Exports to Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Japan also declined in September, but shipments to the United States were up 6.6%.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which contributed about 85.4% of September's total exports, contracted by 5.8% from a year earlier, while exports of mining goods declined 15.2%.

Shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity for Malaysia, dropped 9.3% year-on-year, the data showed.

Malaysia's imports in September jumped 2.4% from a year earlier, recovering after three straight months of decline. In August, imports had plunged 12.5%.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

The trade surplus in September narrowed to 8.3 billion ringgit ($2 billion) from 10.9 billion ringgit in the previous month.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.97% 589.5 End-of-day quote.18.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 61.38 Delayed Quote.8.46%
WTI -0.46% 55.91 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aNew Zealand PM Ardern announces upgrade of free trade deal with China
RE
12:22aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok- sources
RE
12:18aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - AGL Sales Pty Ltd - 2019 performance audit
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aDA-CMTF ON AFRICAN SWINE FEVER BULLETIN NO. 13 : Pork products found ASF positive; Hog raisers, traders urged not to sell, trade sick pigs
PU
12:03aMalaysia to issue bauxite mining licences by January after ban lifted
RE
11/04Microsoft Innovation Center Partners with æternity to Support Blockchain Startups in Malta
GL
11/03Vietnam to officially announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month
RE
11/03Euro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces
RE
11/03Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal optimism, Thailand leads gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group