Malaysia's September factory output up 1.7% year on year, below forecast

11/11/2019 | 01:32am EST
Workers operate within the compound of the Lynas factory in Gebeng

Malaysia's industrial production rose 1.7% in September from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, supported by continued growth in the electricity sector, government data showed on Monday.

Annual factory output in September came below the 1.9% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll. August's factory output rose 1.9% annually, accelerating from July's pace of 1.2%, the slowest in 5 years.

The sectoral index for electricity generation grew 3.3% on-year, data from the Statistics Department showed.

However, manufacturing and mining output declined 1.3% and 1.4%, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports fell 6.8% year-on-year in September, the biggest decline in 3 years, on subdued demand from major trade partners.

((This story refiles to remove extraneous word from headline))

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan)

