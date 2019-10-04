Log in
Malaysia's Trade Surplus Declined in August Due to Fall in Exports

10/04/2019 | 12:15am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports declined in August from a year earlier due to a fall in shipments to China and slump in exports of electrical and electronic products.

Exports declined 0.8% to 81.36 billion ringgit ($19.43 billion) in August from a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Friday. The exports were far lower than the median forecast for a 2.0% increase in a poll of nine economists by The Wall Street Journal, and a reversal from the 1.7% increase in July.

On a month-on-month basis, Malaysia's exports declined 7.5% in August.

Imports also slumped 12.5% to MYR70.43 billion from a year earlier, mainly due to lower imports of intermediate, capital and consumption goods. Economists' had forecast a 8.0% decline in imports. In July, imports fell 5.9% from a year earlier.

The trade surplus declined to MYR10.92 billion ($2.61 billion) in August compared with MYR14.27 billion surplus in July.

Shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 36.5% of total exports, decreased by 7.4% in August from a year earlier, reversing from the 4.5% climb in July.

However, exports of petroleum products, which constituted 6.7% of total exports, increased 7% from a year ago in August, accelerating from the 2.8% rise in July.

Agriculture goods exports, which accounted for about 7.4% of total exports, rose by 13% on-year in August, reversing from the 9.3% decline in July, buoyed by higher shipments of palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, dropped 2.8% from a year ago in August, reversing from the 3.8% expansion in July, according to the data. This was due to lower exports of electrical and electronic products, crude petroleum, metalliferous ores and metal scrap as well as chemicals and chemical products.

Exports to the U.S. grew by 6.8% in August from a year earlier, the fifth straight month of growth. The pace of export growth, was however, slower than the 7.9% expansion posted in July.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

