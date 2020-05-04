By Chester Tay



Malaysia's trade surplus narrowed in March, as exports declined at a faster pace than imports amid movement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's trade surplus in March narrowed 14.2% from a year earlier to 12.34 billion ringgit ($2.87 billion), Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry said Monday.

Exports in March contracted 4.7% from a year earlier, while imports contracted 2.7% on year.

Exports of manufactured goods, which constituted 84.4% of total exports, declined 4.5% on-year to RM67.62 billion.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's largest trading partners, were down 2.2% in March, weighed down by lower exports of electrical and electronic products and petroleum products.

Exports to the U.S. declined 3.6% to MYR7.35 billion, contracting for the first time in 12 months, on account of softer demand for manufactured goods. The decrease was due to lower exports of optical and scientific equipment, E&E products, transport equipment, as well as iron and steel products.

The decline in imports was dragged by imports of capital goods, mainly lower imports of transport equipment for industrial, particularly aircraft and parts.

Imports from Asean countries were down 15.7% at MYR14.77 billion.

Malaysia's 1Q trade surplus rose 0.1% on-year to MYR36.99 billion, while exports and imports increased 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

The Southeast Asia country started its movement restrictions and travel ban on March 18 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown is easing gradually and slated to end on May 12.

