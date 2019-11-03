Malaysia's Trade Surplus Narrowed in September on Weak Exports, Higher Imports

By Yi Wei Wong

Malaysia's exports fell in September, mainly due to a decline in shipments of electrical and electronic products and continued weak demand from major trading partner China.

Exports declined 6.8% on year to 77.70 billion ringgit ($18.65 billion) in September from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry released Monday. The decline in September outpaced that of August, when exports fell 0.8% on year.

On a month-on-month basis, exports declined 4.5% in September.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for 85.4% of total exports, contracted 5.8% on year, dragged by electrical and electronic products, petroleum, chemicals and textiles.

Exports of transport, optical and scientific equipment and machinery all registered gains, as did overall shipments to the United States, Malaysia's third-largest market.

Exports of agricultural goods declined 8.3% on year to MYR5.17 billion due to lower sales of palm oil and palm-based products.

Imports rose 2.4% on year to MYR69.37 billion, led by fuel, capital goods and consumer products.