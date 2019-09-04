Log in
Malaysia's Trade Surplus Rose in July

09/04/2019 | 12:35am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports performed better-than-expected in July, reversing to growth after a decline in June as shipments of electrical and electronic goods jumped, official statistics showed Wednesday.

Exports grew 1.7% in July from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. This beat the median forecast of a 4.2% decline in a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists, and marks a reversal from a 3.1% drop in June.

On a month-on-month basis, Malaysia's exports jumped 15.5% in July.

Imports declined 5.9% from a year earlier compared with 9.2% fall in June. Economists had forecast a 7.4% decline.

Trade surplus expanded to 14.27 billion ringgit ($3.39 billion) in July from the MYR10.3 billion surplus logged in June.

On the exports side, shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 41% of total exports, grew 4.5% in July from a year earlier, reversing from a 6% decline in June.

Exports of petroleum products, which constituted 7.3% of total exports, increased 2.8% in July on year, improving from the 2.4% drop in June.

Agriculture goods exports, which accounted for about 5.7% of total exports, declined 9.3% on-year in July, worsening from the 0.8% fall in June, due to lower shipments of palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, expanded 3.8% from a year earlier in July, reversing from the 12% contraction in June on higher exports of metal, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas.

Exports to the U.S climbed 7.9% in July, softening from the 8.8% expansion posted in June.

Higher exports of electrical and electronics products, wood products, transport equipment as well as manufactures of plastics continued to anchor growth, the ministry said.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 529 End-of-day quote.6.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 58.4 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI 0.58% 54.16 Delayed Quote.24.56%
