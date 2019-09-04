Malaysia's Trade Surplus Rose in July

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports performed better-than-expected in July, reversing to growth after a decline in June as shipments of electrical and electronic goods jumped, official statistics showed Wednesday.

Exports grew 1.7% in July from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. This beat the median forecast of a 4.2% decline in a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists, and marks a reversal from a 3.1% drop in June.

On a month-on-month basis, Malaysia's exports jumped 15.5% in July.

Imports declined 5.9% from a year earlier compared with 9.2% fall in June. Economists had forecast a 7.4% decline.

Trade surplus expanded to 14.27 billion ringgit ($3.39 billion) in July from the MYR10.3 billion surplus logged in June.

On the exports side, shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 41% of total exports, grew 4.5% in July from a year earlier, reversing from a 6% decline in June.

Exports of petroleum products, which constituted 7.3% of total exports, increased 2.8% in July on year, improving from the 2.4% drop in June.

Agriculture goods exports, which accounted for about 5.7% of total exports, declined 9.3% on-year in July, worsening from the 0.8% fall in June, due to lower shipments of palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, expanded 3.8% from a year earlier in July, reversing from the 12% contraction in June on higher exports of metal, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas.

Exports to the U.S climbed 7.9% in July, softening from the 8.8% expansion posted in June.

Higher exports of electrical and electronics products, wood products, transport equipment as well as manufactures of plastics continued to anchor growth, the ministry said.

