Malaysia's Trade Surplus Widened in February

04/03/2020 | 12:15am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia's trade surplus widened in February as imports grew at a slower pace than exports.

The country's trade surplus in February widened by 14.1% from the prior year to 12.62 billion ringgit ($2.90 billion), Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry said Friday.

Exports in February expanded 11.6% from a year earlier, the strongest in 16 months, while imports grew 11.3%.

Electrical and electronic products, one of the country's top exports, saw shipments fall 2.7% to MYR25.11 billion.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's largest trading partners, were up 8.6% in February, supported by expansion in exports of iron and steel products, optical and scientific equipment, manufactured metal products as well as palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products.

Exports to the U.S. rose 25.5% to MYR7.93 billion, underpinned by higher exports of manufactured goods particularly for electrical and electronic products, wood products, optical and scientific equipment, machinery, equipment and parts as well as rubber products.

The growth in imports was mainly driven by imports of intermediate goods, which rose 20.4% to MYR38.39 billion.

Imports from Asean countries increased by 3.9% to MYR14.70 billion.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

