Malaysia's Unemployment Rate Worsened in May

07/14/2020 | 12:42am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia's unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in May, up from 5.0% in April, as the Southeast Asian economy continued to grapple with movement-restriction measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

May's reading is the country's worst showing since 1989, when the annual unemployment rate was 5.7%. Malaysia recorded its highest-ever unemployment rate of 7.4% in 1986.

The number of unemployed people rose by 47,300 from a month earlier to 778,800, while the size of the labor force was little changed at 15.71 million, Malaysia's Department of Statistics said Tuesday.

The department said labor-force conditions are expected to improve slightly in June and could progress further in the second half of 2020, as the Malaysian government opens up more economic sectors.

It said the economy's reopening might help businesses regain their momentum, while new opportunities could emerge as demand shifts amid the new norm. This in turn is expected to retain employment, create new jobs and spur hiring.

The department said economic indicators were better in May than in April, signaling the economy is improving gradually.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

