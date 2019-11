Bank Negara Malaysia (BMN) said it was leaving the overnight policy rate <MYINTR=ECI> at 3.00%.

Eight out of 11 economists in a Reuters poll had expected BNM to keep the rate unchanged. The other three predicted a 25 bps cut.

The central bank last cut its policy rate in May by 25 basis points, in a bid to boost growth amid concerns over flagging global demand.

