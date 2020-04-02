Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's central bank says economy could shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:23pm EDT
Malaysia's flag is seen at the landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's central bank said on Friday the economy could shrink by as much as 2% or grow 0.5% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in what would be its worst economic performance in more than a decade.

Malaysia, which has the highest number of reported coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia with more than 3,100 cases and 50 deaths, is in the middle of month-long restrictions on travel and non-essential business that have hit trade and tourism.

"Overall, risks to the domestic growth outlook are tilted to the downside, mainly due the risk of a prolonged and wider spread of COVID-19 and its effects on the global and domestic economy," Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in documents released with its annual report.

Southeast Asia's third-largest economy last reported growth below zero in 2009 due to the global financial crisis. The economy grew 4.3% last year.

BNM said inflation was expected to average between -1.5% and 0.5% this year, lower than last year's 0.7%.

It said monetary operations would continue to support liquidity in the foreign exchange, bond and money markets to ensure uninterrupted financial intermediation.

"We will continue with monetary policy that is accommodative of sustainable economic activity amid low inflation," the bank said, adding it could employ its "policy levers" to cushion the impact of the virus.

The bank's next monetary policy meeting is due on May 5.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pBHP : Four ways BHP is focussed on mental wellbeing
PU
10:45pTrump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks
RE
10:45pChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 billion financing line to deal with coronavirus crisis
RE
10:43pStocks climb on oil price surge despite grim U.S. jobs data
RE
10:42pAsian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
RE
10:33pFCAI FEDERAL CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES : releases March 2020 new vehicle sales figures
PU
10:33pChina Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low
DJ
10:29pChina to minimise coronavirus impact on foreign investment
RE
10:28pBoeing to temporarily suspend Philadelphia area operations amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:23pMalaysia's central bank says economy could shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group