Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's central bank says it intervenes in FX market to avoid volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:18pm EDT
A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank said on Wednesday it intervenes in the ringgit currency market to avoid excessive volatility, after the U.S. Treasury flagged Malaysia as one of the countries whose currency practices deserve scrutiny.

The Trump administration said on Tuesday no major trading partner met its currency manipulation criteria but nine countries, including China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia, required close attention.

"Bank Negara Malaysia's intervention over the last few years has been in both directions of the foreign exchange market," the central bank said in a statement.

"Any intervention is limited to ensuring an orderly market and avoiding excessive volatility of the exchange rate that may affect macroeconomic stability," it said.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51pOil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:47pBOJ's Kuroda signals room for more flexible inflation target
RE
11:44pHuawei asks U.S. court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
RE
11:33pHong Kong judges see risks in proposed extradition changes
RE
11:20pVietnam's May consumer prices up 2.88% year-on-year - government statistics office
RE
11:18pMalaysia's central bank says it intervenes in FX market to avoid volatility
RE
11:17pNIKKEI : Japan stocks to rise 6% by year-end, trade spats seen easing - Reuters poll
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pTrade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S. -- 2d Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
3WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About