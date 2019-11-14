Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's economic growth slows to 4.4% in third quarter year-on-year, in line with forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 11:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's economy grew 4.4% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, the slowest in a year on weaker exports amid the U.S.-China trade war.

The pace of expansion matched the 4.4% rise forecast in a Reuters poll, but was much slower than the 4.9% pace in the second quarter.

Malaysia was the only Southeast Asian nation to record an acceleration in economic growth in the April-June quarter from the previous quarter.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintained its full-year growth target of 4.3%-4.8%. The government has projected growth of 4.7%.

The country's current account surplus fell to 11.5 billion ringgit ($2.78 billion) in the third quarter, from the 14.3 billion ringgit in the previous period.

($1 = 4.1380 ringgit)

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aBank of Canada governor says technological change may call for neutral policy
RE
12:05aOil gains as hopes build for OPEC supply curbs; new optimism on U.S.-China trade deal
RE
11/14Fresh trade deal hopes gently lift dollar, Aussie
RE
11/14Fresh trade deal hopes gently lift dollar, Aussie
RE
11/14CARNARVON PETROLEUM : AGM 2019 Presentation
PU
11/14Hong Kong paralyzed for fifth day, students guard campuses
RE
11/14China central bank injects 200 billion yuan to boost liquidity, keeps rate unchanged
RE
11/14Malaysia's economic growth slows to 4.4% in third quarter year-on-year, in line with forecast
RE
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group