Malaysia's economic growth slows to 4.4% in third quarter year-on-year, in line with forecast

The pace of expansion matched the 4.4% rise forecast in a Reuters poll, but was much slower than the 4.9% pace in the second quarter.

Malaysia was the only Southeast Asian nation to record an acceleration in economic growth in the April-June quarter from the previous quarter.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintained its full-year growth target of 4.3%-4.8%. The government has projected growth of 4.7%.

The country's current account surplus fell to 11.5 billion ringgit ($2.78 billion) in the third quarter, from the 14.3 billion ringgit in the previous period.

($1 = 4.1380 ringgit)

