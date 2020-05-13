Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia's first-quarter economic growth slows to 0.7%, better than forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:50am EDT

Malaysia's economy grew at a slower pace of 0.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, better than expected in spite of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on exports and domestic demand.

The pace of expansion was better than the 1.5% decline forecast in a Reuters poll, though still below the 3.6% growth rate in the fourth quarter.

Bank Negara Malaysia said the coronavirus outbreak has affected growth across major and regional economies, many of which imposed lockdowns that crimped economic activity and demand, including in Malaysia.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Jacqueine Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aEBRD cuts GDP forecast for the 37 countries in its region, sees 3.5% contraction
RE
01:06aMore than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt
RE
01:06aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on fears of second wave of virus infections
RE
01:03aGaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore
RE
12:50aMalaysia's first-quarter economic growth slows to 0.7%, better than forecast
RE
12:45aWOOLWORTHS : launches new range to make eating healthier easier
PU
12:25aEMORY UNIVERSITY : Transformative solar power agreement will help Emory reduce greenhouse gas emissions
PU
12:21aDaimler-BAIC joint venture is 'moderately positive' on China's 2020 auto market - CEO
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aJapan's big banks boost lending as pandemic intensifies corporate funding strains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group