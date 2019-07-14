Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia seizes $240 million from Chinese state firm's bank account - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 03:40am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has seized more than 1 billion ringgit ($243.25 million) from a bank account of state-owned China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Ltd (CPP), the Straits Times newspaper said on Saturday.

The seizure comes nearly a year after Malaysia suspended two pipeline projects, valued at $2.3 billion, on which CPP was the lead contractor.

The Malaysian government this month ordered HSBC to transfer the funds held in the Chinese firm's account to Suria Strategic Energy Resources, which is wholly owned by the Malaysian finance ministry, the Singapore-based newspaper said.

CPP was perplexed by the unilateral transfer of funds out of its account without notification, the firm, a unit of state energy giant China National Petroleum Corp, told the newspaper.

Officials of Malaysia's finance ministry, the office of its prime minister and the pipeline firm's Malaysia office did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

HSBC declined to comment, citing client confidentiality.

An official of CPP's parent, China National Petroleum, also declined to comment.

In 2016, CPP won a contract from the government of former prime minister Najib Razak to build a petroleum pipeline stretching 600 km (373 miles) along the west coast of peninsular Malaysia and a 662-km (411-mile) gas pipeline in Sabah, the Malaysian state on Borneo island.

But the projects were suspended last July by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who unexpectedly defeated Najib in the 2018 election. Mahathir has vowed to renegotiate or cancel what he calls "unfair" Chinese projects authorised by Najib.

The trade partners agreed this year to resume building a multi-billion-dollar rail project, after having shaved nearly a third of its costs, following months of talks that strained ties.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in KUALA LUMPUR and Dominique Patton in BEIJING; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aTanzania's central bank sacks CEO of state-run bank
RE
03:40aMalaysia seizes $240 million from Chinese state firm's bank account - paper
RE
03:18aHUAWEI PLANS EXTENSIVE LAYOFFS AT ITS U.S. OPERATIONS : Wsj
RE
02:15aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels
PU
07/13EXCLUSIVE : Barneys New York explores options that include bankruptcy - sources
RE
07/13DHH LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HOSPITALS : Louisiana Department of Health urges safe use of generators during Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07/13FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc. Recalls Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
07/13BARRASSO : Trump Administration Decision on Uranium Imports is a Missed Opportunity
PU
07/13BSEE GULF OF MEXICO HURRICANE BARRY ACTIVITY STATISTICS : July 13, 2019
PU
07/13Tanzanian central bank fines lender for breaching rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CAMECO CORP : Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on U.S. Uranium Imports
2LUFTHANSA GROUP : Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers
3AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Update on Korek Telecom
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : Gulf Coast flight schedule beginning recovery as Barry weakens to Tro..
5GRAINGER (WW) : GRAINGER WW : Adds HealthCare Facility Compliance Solution to Online SafetyManager

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About