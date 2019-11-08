Malaysia surprises with cut in banks' reserve requirement

"The decision to reduce the SRR is undertaken to maintain sufficient liquidity in the domestic financial system," the central bank said in a statement.

"This will continue to support the efficient functioning of the domestic financial markets and facilitate effective liquidity management by the banking institutions."

The BNM on Tuesday maintained its key overnight policy rate at 3.00% - as expected - betting that private sector spending would offset downward pressure in the economy from weaker exports.

Two economists said the cut in SRR - the minimum amount of reserves that must be held by a commercial bank - was a surprise.

Malaysia's exports in September recorded their biggest decline in nearly three years amid subdued demand from major trade partners, according to government data released on Monday.

