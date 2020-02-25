Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Malaysia to Go Ahead With Stimulus Package to Address Coronavirus Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:19am EST

By Chester Tay

Malaysia will go ahead with its stimulus package to address the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement Tuesday.

Mr. Lim said the economic stimulus package will be announced by Mahathir Mohamad in his capacity as interim prime minister, but no specific implementation timeline was revealed.

"Tun Dr Mahathir indicated that the economic stimulus package will go ahead on a date to be announced by him in his capacity as the interim prime minister," according to the statement.

Mr. Lim said the stimulus package was finalized by the Finance Ministry on Sunday, and was originally slated to be presented to Mr. Mahathir on Monday.

Mr. Mahathir resigned as prime minister Monday and his cabinet was dissolved, less than two years after the leader took office in a historic election.

Neither the prime minister's office nor Mr. Mahathir's political party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, known as Bersatu, provided a reason for the abrupt resignation. Earlier Monday, Bersatu's president said the party was pulling out of the ruling coalition amid reports of internal turmoil in the party.

Mr. Mahathir was appointed as interim prime minister until a new government is formed.

The package was originally slated to be announced Feb. 27, in response to the adverse global economic impact to Malaysia caused by the ongoing epidemic.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
04:19aMalaysia to Go Ahead With Stimulus Package to Address Coronavirus Impact
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:01aOPEC+ countries should not be complacent about coronavirus - Saudi energy minister
RE
03:06aOil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
RE
02:43aIndonesia expects delay to $11 billion nickel projects due to coronavirus outbreak - minister
RE
02:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/24Private Chinese oil refiners' credit suspended, tightened on default fears - sources
RE
02/24Russian ESPO crude spot premiums fall more as virus hits China demand - sources
RE
02/24China to release 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Hubei - state TV
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
4GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group