Malaysia to Go Ahead With Stimulus Package to Address Coronavirus Impact

By Chester Tay



Malaysia will go ahead with its stimulus package to address the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement Tuesday.

Mr. Lim said the economic stimulus package will be announced by Mahathir Mohamad in his capacity as interim prime minister, but no specific implementation timeline was revealed.

"Tun Dr Mahathir indicated that the economic stimulus package will go ahead on a date to be announced by him in his capacity as the interim prime minister," according to the statement.

Mr. Lim said the stimulus package was finalized by the Finance Ministry on Sunday, and was originally slated to be presented to Mr. Mahathir on Monday.

Mr. Mahathir resigned as prime minister Monday and his cabinet was dissolved, less than two years after the leader took office in a historic election.

Neither the prime minister's office nor Mr. Mahathir's political party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, known as Bersatu, provided a reason for the abrupt resignation. Earlier Monday, Bersatu's president said the party was pulling out of the ruling coalition amid reports of internal turmoil in the party.

Mr. Mahathir was appointed as interim prime minister until a new government is formed.

The package was originally slated to be announced Feb. 27, in response to the adverse global economic impact to Malaysia caused by the ongoing epidemic.

