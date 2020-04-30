Log in
Malaysia to allow majority of businesses to reopen next week as virus curbs eased

04/30/2020 | 11:39pm EDT
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya

Malaysia will allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Economic sectors that involve large gatherings of people will not be allowed to reopen, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

Malaysia has shut all non-essential businesses and schools, banned public gatherings and restricted travel since March 18 as the number of coronavirus cases rose. Known coronavirus infections in Malaysia stood at 6,002 as of Thursday, and the pace of new cases have slowed in recent days.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

