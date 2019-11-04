Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia to issue bauxite mining licences by January after ban lifted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:03am EST
A durian orchard overlooking land exploited by bauxite mining companies, which was previously all durian orchards, is seen in Kuantan, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will issue bauxite mining licences to companies in December or January, a minister said on Monday, marking a resumption in activity after a ban was put in place in early 2016 over unregulated mining and water contamination.

The Southeast Asian country was once the biggest bauxite supplier to top aluminium producer China, with shipments peaking at nearly 3.5 million tonnes a month around the end of 2015. Most of Malaysia's bauxite, an ore used to produce aluminium, is mined near the east coast port city of Kuantan in Pahang state.

The government lifted the ban earlier this year, but later added that bauxite miners must conduct an environmental impact study on their sites before receiving licences to restart operations.

It has imposed stricter standard operating procedures (SOP), including capping monthly bauxite exports at 600,000 tonnes and creating a buffer zone between mining sites and residential areas.

Xavier Jayakumar, Malaysia's water, land and natural resources minister, told reporters in parliament that a six-month monitoring process would start once licenses were issued next month or in January. Pahang is considering applications from three local companies, he said.

"We want to make sure the SOP is adhered to and if there are any loopholes, we strengthen those areas," Xavier said, adding that increasing the export limit would depend on the Kuantan port's capacity.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Krishna N. Das; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 1.35% 1766 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aNew Zealand PM Ardern announces upgrade of free trade deal with China
RE
12:22aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok- sources
RE
12:18aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - AGL Sales Pty Ltd - 2019 performance audit
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aDA-CMTF ON AFRICAN SWINE FEVER BULLETIN NO. 13 : Pork products found ASF positive; Hog raisers, traders urged not to sell, trade sick pigs
PU
12:03aMalaysia to issue bauxite mining licences by January after ban lifted
RE
11/04Microsoft Innovation Center Partners with æternity to Support Blockchain Startups in Malta
GL
11/03Vietnam to officially announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month
RE
11/03Euro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces
RE
11/03Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal optimism, Thailand leads gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group