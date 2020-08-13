Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia to lift limit on hiring of foreign labour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 11:49pm EDT
A man wearing a protective mask crosses a street in front of Petronas Twin Towers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia has decided to lift an earlier limit on the hiring of foreign workers meant to protect jobs for locals in most sectors, the Human Resources Ministry said late on Thursday.

Last month, the ministry said the hiring of foreign labour would be limited to the construction, agriculture and plantation sectors, a move to increase employment opportunities for locals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said more than 67,000 local workers and over 4,700 foreign workers had lost their jobs as of July.

"However, there were some employers who claim to still need a number of foreign workers and urged the government to withdraw the freeze on recruitment of new foreign workers," Minister Saravanan Murugan said in the statement.

Saravanan urged employers to prioritise filling job vacancies with local workers before considering re-employing foreign workers who are still in Malaysia with a valid work permit. The foreign workers, if rehired, must work in the same sectors they were previously employed in.

Malaysia hosts about 2.1 million documented foreign workers, according to government estimates. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05aChina produces record crude steel in July on strong demand
RE
01:01aTankers ship Iranian fuel cargoes to U.S. for seizure - sources
RE
12:51aChina's P2P lending platforms owe over 800 billion yuan to investors - regulator
RE
12:28aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : On telephone conversation with Russia's Foreign Minister
PU
12:25aMalaysia's economy shrinks 17.1% in Q2, worst contraction in over 20 years
RE
12:23aBrazil's Bolsonaro says breaking spending cap possible, "What's the problem?"
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aChina Broadens Digital Currency Pilot Program
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. : Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2020
2TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : and Kobalt Music Group Enter Strategic..
3FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses seen continuing
4HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: HELLA presents final figures for the fiscal year 2019/2020
5FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG : FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Significant decline in sales
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group