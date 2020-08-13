Malaysia to lift limit on hiring of foreign labour

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia has decided to
lift an earlier limit on the hiring of foreign workers meant to
protect jobs for locals in most sectors, the Human Resources
Ministry said late on Thursday.
Last month, the ministry said the hiring of foreign labour
would be limited to the construction, agriculture and plantation
sectors, a move to increase employment opportunities for locals
affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ministry said more than 67,000 local workers and over
4,700 foreign workers had lost their jobs as of July.
"However, there were some employers who claim to still need
a number of foreign workers and urged the government to withdraw
the freeze on recruitment of new foreign workers," Minister
Saravanan Murugan said in the statement.
Saravanan urged employers to prioritise filling job
vacancies with local workers before considering re-employing
foreign workers who are still in Malaysia with a valid work
permit. The foreign workers, if rehired, must work in the same
sectors they were previously employed in.
Malaysia hosts about 2.1 million documented foreign workers,
according to government estimates.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)