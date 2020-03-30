Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia widens fiscal deficit target after coronavirus stimulus measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 05:55am EDT
A health worker rests at a drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at KPJ Damansara Hospital, in Petaling Jaya

Malaysia expects its fiscal deficit to widen to 4% of gross domestic product this year because of the $58 billion stimulus measures announced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the country's finance minister said.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia with more than 2,500 cases. Non-essential businesses have been closed, and travel and movement curbs are in place to contain the spread of the virus.

In an interview with state news agency Bernama on Friday, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said Malaysia's fiscal deficit for 2020 would be wider than the 3.2% projected late last year.

"Given what's happening today... we are assuming we will end up with around 4.0 per cent deficit," Zafrul was quoted as saying by Bernama.

A finance ministry spokeswoman confirmed Zafrul's remarks.

Last week, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said his government would roll out a 250 billion ringgit ($58 billion) economic stimulus package, including a 25 billion ringgit fiscal injection.

The rest of the funding for the stimulus would come from "government agencies and related parties within government ecosystem" and some local borrowings, Zafrul told Bernama.

He did not identify the government agencies.

State-linked companies have been told to "continue spending and accelerate", he said, adding that big projects in the country must continue in a bid to boost the economy.

In another interview with the Astro Awani news channel, Zafrul said the government was projecting oil prices to be between $35 and $40 per barrel.

Malaysia had earlier expected oil prices at $60-$65 per barrel.

Malaysia relies on state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas for a portion of its revenue. Lower energy prices could lead to a drop in Petronas' profit and the dividend it pays to the government. ($1 = 4.3430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aVirgin Atlantic asks UK government for financial help - source
RE
06:13aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : Scientists list four key actions to halt global warming
PU
06:11aAnglo American cancels rough-diamond sales event due to coronavirus lockdowns
RE
06:07aThe U.S. weighs the grim math of death vs. the economy
RE
06:00aFutures choppy as U.S. shutdown extension weighs
RE
05:58aCoronavirus crisis a 'game changer' for oil sector - Goldman Sachs
RE
05:55aMalaysia widens fiscal deficit target after coronavirus stimulus measures
RE
05:55aJapan ruling party to propose stimulus package worth 16-17% of GDP, policy chief says
RE
05:48aOlympics organisers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021 - Asahi TV
RE
05:48aESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : extends deadline for stakeholder group applications
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major airlines urge U.S. Treasury to disburse assistance quickly
4HITACHI, LTD. : ABB warns on profit after hit from coronavirus, low oil prices
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Warns 2020 May Be Its Most Difficult Year yet After Pro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group