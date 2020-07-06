Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd : Change in Risk Committee - DATO MOHD ZAFER BIN MOHD HASHIM

Change in Risk Committee
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Type of Board Committee
Risk Committee
Date of change
01 Jul 2020
Salutation
DATO
Name
Age
MOHD ZAFER BIN MOHD HASHIM47
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Type of change
Cessation Of Office
Designation
Member of Risk Committee
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Composition of Risk Committee(Name and Directorate of members after change)
Consequential to the merger of the Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee into Audit and Risk Management Committee ("ARMC") with effect from 1 July 2020, the composition of the ARMC is as follows :
1. Chairman - Mr Yeoh Khoon Cheng (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Non-Executive Director)
