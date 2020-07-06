Log in
Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd : Change in Risk Committee - DATO MOHD ZAFER BIN MOHD HASHIM

07/06/2020 | 05:49am EDT

Change in Risk Committee

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Type of Board Committee

Risk Committee

Date of change

01 Jul 2020

Salutation

DATO

Name

Age

MOHD ZAFER BIN MOHD HASHIM47

Gender

Male

Nationality

Malaysia

Type of change

Cessation Of Office

Designation

Member of Risk Committee

Directorate

Independent and Non Executive

Composition of Risk Committee(Name and Directorate of members after change)

Consequential to the merger of the Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee into Audit and Risk Management Committee ("ARMC") with effect from 1 July 2020, the composition of the ARMC is as follows :

1. Chairman - Mr Yeoh Khoon Cheng (Independent Non-Executive Director)

  • 2. Member - Mr Tay Beng Chai (Independent Non-Executive Director)

  • 3. Member - Encik Ahmad Mochtar Bin Hashim (Non-Independent

Non-Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 09:48:08 UTC
