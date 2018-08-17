Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Malaysian Growth Slows in the Second Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:15am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's economy grew sharply slower than expected in the second quarter, weakening for the third consecutive period.

In her first news conference since being appointed central bank chief, Gov. Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the bank revised 2018 gross domestic product growth to around 5.0% from its previous forecast of 5.5% to 6.0%.

Ms. Nor Shamsiah said the global trade tensions will affect economic growth in Malaysia. She said domestic demand will anchor growth.

During the second quarter, Mahathir Mohamad returned to the prime minister's office. His administration has since placed some big infrastructure projects, including three major China-backed ones worth $22 billion, on hold for review to cut debt.

Mr. Mahathir has also abolished the unpopular goods-and-services tax and reintroduced fuel subsidies to help people cope with higher living costs. Although these moves were negative for the country's credit profile, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'A-' with a stable outlook.

Fitch said "the government aims to implement offsetting fiscal measures and has indicated its intention to contain the central government deficit." Mr. Mahathir and some of his ministers will arrive in China later on Friday for a five-day working visit.

Gross domestic product in the April-June period climbed 4.5% from the same period a year earlier, according to Bank Negara Malaysia. The growth was lower than 5.4% growth in the first quarter. It was also weaker than the median 5.2% growth forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 11 economists.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:15aMalaysian Growth Slows in the Second Quarter
DJ
05:58aOil prices slip amid fears over global economic growth
RE
01:11aCanada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
RE
08/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/16Oil Gains but Demand Concerns Persist
DJ
08/16U.S. Signals It Could Sanction China Over Iran Oil Imports -- Update
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/16USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 16
DJ
08/16Hog Futures Leap on China Virus, Trade
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SUMITOMO : Forestry Acquires a US Land Development Company Providing Land to the Top 10 Builders in the Nor..
3AMYRIS INC : Amyris Announces Launch of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5INTEL CORPORATION : As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.