Malaysian Growth Slows in the Second Quarter

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's economy grew sharply slower than expected in the second quarter, weakening for the third consecutive period.

In her first news conference since being appointed central bank chief, Gov. Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the bank revised 2018 gross domestic product growth to around 5.0% from its previous forecast of 5.5% to 6.0%.

Ms. Nor Shamsiah said the global trade tensions will affect economic growth in Malaysia. She said domestic demand will anchor growth.

During the second quarter, Mahathir Mohamad returned to the prime minister's office. His administration has since placed some big infrastructure projects, including three major China-backed ones worth $22 billion, on hold for review to cut debt.

Mr. Mahathir has also abolished the unpopular goods-and-services tax and reintroduced fuel subsidies to help people cope with higher living costs. Although these moves were negative for the country's credit profile, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'A-' with a stable outlook.

Fitch said "the government aims to implement offsetting fiscal measures and has indicated its intention to contain the central government deficit." Mr. Mahathir and some of his ministers will arrive in China later on Friday for a five-day working visit.

Gross domestic product in the April-June period climbed 4.5% from the same period a year earlier, according to Bank Negara Malaysia. The growth was lower than 5.4% growth in the first quarter. It was also weaker than the median 5.2% growth forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 11 economists.

