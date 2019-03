A government committee on reducing debt is looking at strategies, including "identification of opportunities on potential asset monetisation, which means mature unlisted government entities may be listed in the stock market," Mahathir said at an investor conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Reducing some equity stakes of state-owned firms is also being considered, he said.

