Malaysian assets slide as index review stokes outflow fears

04/17/2019 | 06:16am EDT
Illustration photo of a Malaysia Ringgit note

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's currency and bonds weakened on Wednesday as investors worried the country's debt may be removed from a key global bond index, which could see billions of dollars leave its shores.

FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said on Monday it could drop Malaysia from the FTSE World Government Bond Index because of concerns about market accessibility and liquidity.

Malaysia could see outflows of almost $8 billion if its bonds are downgraded when FTSE Russell carries out its review in September, Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

The yields on Malaysia's five-year benchmark bond gained more than 10 basis points on Wednesday, while those on three-year debt rose over 4 basis points.

Malaysia's ringgit weakened slightly to 4.135 per dollar, the lowest since Jan. 25, having lost 0.6 percent in the previous session.

"Some foreign funds may consider taking their investments out in anticipation of (the review)," said Edward Iskandar Toh, chief fixed-income investment officer at Areca Capital.

Toh said investors also responded to the FTSE Russell announcement with profit-taking.

"A potential rate cut, low inflation and a global slowdown have been fuelling the rally the last three months and it just takes a couple of knocks for people to sell," Toh said.

Lee Jin-Yang, an investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said assets had taken a hit due to the review but the firm would not be reducing its exposure to Malaysian debt.

"We are starting to see value popping up in certain parts of the curve given the reaction thus far," Lee said.

FTSE Russell said it would continue to engage with Malaysian regulators before its review.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Malaysian central bank referred to a dynamic hedging programme for institutional investors introduced in December 2016 as part of its "initiative to provide market access for institutional investors to actively manage their FX exposures of their invested assets", but did not talk about the FTSE Russell announcement.

The Securities Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Additional reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Joe Brock and Subhranshu Sahu)

