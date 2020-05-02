Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysian economy could shrink more than earlier forecasts - finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Malaysia's economy in 2020 could shrink more than initially forecast due to extended curbs on movement imposed to stem an outbreak of the new coronavirus, the finance minister said on Saturday.

Malaysia's central bank had forecast in April for growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of between -2% and 0.5% this year.

"But that forecast was made after just two weeks of movement curbs. We're now more than five weeks in ... so our GDP could shrink even more," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in an interview with a local television channel.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aMalaysian economy could shrink more than earlier forecasts - finance minister
RE
05:49aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Declaration by the High Representative Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, 3 May 2020
PU
05:45aQUARANTINIS,' BREAD MAKERS AND BADMINTON : What's Hot in Down Consumer Market
DJ
05:39aIMF approves $91 million loan to Malawi for COVID-19 trade balance woes
RE
04:24aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : S&P Affirms Serbia's Credit Rating at BB+ Despite Global Crisis Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:28aRussian oil output jumped to 11.35 million bpd in April, ahead of cuts
RE
12:39aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAG : Prime Minister Responds to Opposition Leader's Allegations
PU
05/01CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's mobile game market posts strong performance in Q1 amid epidemic
PU
05/01NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : South Pars Phase 14 Refinery Online by June 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to extend furlough for some employees by another week - internal email
4Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group